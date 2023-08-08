Version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail brought with it two highly anticipated characters - Blade and Kafka. After the expiration of Blade’s banner, it is finally time for Kafka to shine. To commemorate this occasion, developer HoYoverse has released a character reveal trailer. Curious readers can learn more about the trailer as well as the commemorative event in the rest of this article.

Kafka’s debut trailer showcases stylish cinematics and action-packed combat in Honkai Star Rail

Kafka draws in the attention of the guards (Image via HoYoverse)

The trailer for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail is titled A Dramatic Irony. She is seen dragging a coin to attract the attention of her foes whilst unseen. As she makes her entrance, she quickly follows up with her signature “mind control” suggestion technique, effortlessly eliminating the opponents to a killer soundtrack.

Kafka uses her powers to obliterate all enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

The trailer continues as Kafka obliterates all of the guards, using both her katana and guns, in what can be best described as being very “John Wick-like.” Finally, the trailer ends with Kafka offering a lone surviving guard the option to decide his fate via a coin toss. The trailer ends with the guard’s fate being uncertain.

Can Kafka truly learn fear? (Image via HoYoverse)

As the title of the trailer suggests, the “Dramatic Irony” lies in the fact that Kafka, despite being an expert in the usage of fear, has no way of feeling that emotion herself. As such, she has joined the Stellaron Hunters under the guidance of Elio to truly experience fear for herself.

How can players participate in the Kafka Trailer Official Release Commemorative Event?

To participate in the official commemorative event, you must do the following:

Follow Honkai Star Rail’s official Twitter account

Quote the official tweet with an original comment, along with your HoYoverse account ID

A list of winners will be generated from the pool of participants within 10 working days after the event ends on August 12, 2023 (11:59 pm UTC+8). The winners will receive official Kafka merchandise, split among each official social media account for the game in different languages.