Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 features a multitude of events for players to access and enjoy. As part of its update cycle, the title is scheduled to receive an all-new event soon, named Lab Assistants in Position. This particular offering will have Trailblazers return to the Herta Space Station and greet Wen Shiling. The character will task players with completing a research topic every day in exchange for rewards that include Stellar Jade.

When does the Lab Assistants in Position event for Honkai Star Rail begin?

As detailed in the tweet above, HoYoverse has revealed that the event will start from June 19, 2023 (10:00, server time), and is scheduled to last until July 3, 2023 (03:59, server time).

Players should keep in mind that the mentioned timings will vary from server to server.

How does the Lab Assistants in Position event play out?

The Lab Assistants in Position event for Honkai Star Rail is freely accessible to all eligible players. They will become eligible for it once they are at least Trailblaze Level 21 and have completed the main campaign mission, Jarilo-VI – The Past Will Return as an Avalanche.

The event takes place in the Herta Space Station and is briefly summarized below:

Players must meet up with researcher Wen Shiling to begin the event. She will assign one research topic per day, along with a list of “experimental materials” that must be collected.

A total of seven such research topics are available in the event.

Collecting and submitting the requisite experimental materials for a day will unlock a set of rewards.

A “Good Potion” recipe will be unlocked once all research subjects have been analyzed.

What are the rewards obtainable in the Lab Assistants in Position event?

While details regarding the event are rather sparse at the time of writing this article, we can confirm the availability of the following rewards based on an image from the blog post:

A unique “Good Potion” recipe

A generous amount of Stellar Jades

Credits

Lifeless Blade

What appears to be a sort of event ticket/token

