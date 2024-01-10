Various Honkai Star Rail leaks have been surfacing online revolving around the upcoming version 2.0. While there are multiple leaks related to the upcoming characters, a recent post on Reddit has revealed some mechanics of the upcoming Dreamjolt TV event in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. Although not much is known about this event, players can anticipate receiving Stellar Jades as a reward for completing it.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the upcoming Dreamjolt TV event in version 2.0.

Note: This article is based on Honkai Star Rail leaks and is subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leak details Dreamjolt TV event for version 2.0

This particular Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of the third-party source, c2tr. The event seems to have various Mutation Mechanisms when Trailblazers fight against an enemy. The following section contains a list of these mechanics:

Mutation Mechanic: Grin Sweep

Dreamjolt Troupe - Mr. Domescreen can flip between the Surprise Channel and the Fright Channel when attacked.

When there are three or more of these opponents in the Surprise Channel who are adjacent to each other, the Grin Sweep effect activates and instantly defeats them.

After switching their Projection three or more times to the Surprise Channel to activate Grin Sweep, the Stage buff can be increased by a level. Increasing the Stage Buff rank will result in the rating of the Stage Buff going up.

Mutation Mechanic: Weakness Break

The Lordly Trashcan will immediately get defeated when they are inflicted with the Weakness Break effect, and all other opponents will get their Weakness broken.

Mutation Mechanic: Combo Blast

Attacking a Dreamjolt Troupe - Beyond Overcooked or dealing DoT (Damage over Time) will increase the Stove Overheating Stacks. After reaching a certain number of stacks, Combo Blast activates, dealing damage to every adversary while replenishing energy for all allies.

Mutation Mechanic: Quake Counter

Following an action, teammates can acquire a shield. Once shielded, they can parry Dreamjolt Troupe - Sweet Gorilla's blows, triggering the Quake Counter that deals Blast damage.

This enemy's Action is forwarded when players attack it, allowing players to parry more of its blows.

Dreamjolt TV: Ultimate Challenge

Players can gain more points during the ultimate Challenge by eliminating an extensive number of opponents. If Trailblazers still have Cycles left after finishing, they will also receive bonus points.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related guides, updates, and news, follow Sportskeeda.