Curios are special items that provide unique effects to their wielder in Honkai Star Rail. These are usually found while completing various Simulated Universe Worlds. Currently, there are 45 Curios available in this space odyssey, and they can be unlocked by exploring the activity. Players will also obtain 30 Stellar Jades after discovering a new Curio.

A leak showcasing some new Curios now suggests that they will be added to the game in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail. This article details these leaks below.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information presented is subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leak hints at a new set of Curios in version 1.6

A recent post on Reddit details that Honkai Star Rail players will receive 16 new Curios in the upcoming version 1.6. Each Curio will provide unique effects. All 16 Curio’s names are listed in the section below, along with their unique effects:

Wish Upon a Star: If you bring this Curio into an Adventure domain, its time limit will increase by 50%. You will also obtain an extra chest upon entering this domain. The Curio will be destroyed after it activates its effect two times.

Price of Peace: You will receive 150 Cosmic Fragments when entering a Transaction Domain.

"Jellyfish on the Staircase": You will lose all Dice Reroll chances, and Rerolling will no longer consume Reroll chances. This Curio will be destroyed if the same Dice Face is rolled more than once in a single turn.

Rationality's Fall: Acquiring this Curio is similar to possessing a single Blessing of every Path.

Indecipherable Box: One Blessing from the current Path will show up after resetting Blessings. After this Curio's unique effect has been activated three times, it will be destroyed.

Rotten Fruit of the Alien Tree: Characters will be immune to the effects that apply crowd control debuffs to them. They will consume 20% of their Max HP every time they resist a debuff.

King of Sponges: All allies' Max HP will increase by 10% while they lose 80% of their current HP every time they enter a domain. This Curio will destroy itself after four activations of its effect; however, the Max HP boost remains effective.

Mysterious Magnetism: When entering a Combat Domain, the content of an Elite Domain will take its place. Completing an Elite or Combat Domain two times will result in this Curio's destruction and will grant you 200 Cosmic Fragments.

Organic Heart: When rolling the dice, The Golden Dice Face will not appear. This Curio will grant two cheat counts when it is destroyed after four dice rolls.

A-Ruan Pouch: You will obtain three random Blessings instantly, and there will be one Blessing available to pick after winning a battle. This Curio will be destroyed after winning two battles.

Sealing Wax of Erudition: You will obtain a random Blessing of Erudition immediately after acquiring this Curio. Significantly increases the chance for Blessings of Erudition to appear when choosing your Blessings.

"Cognito Invalidater" Codebuilder: All characters will lose Energy respective to their Max Energy after entering a fight.

"Cognito Averagifier" Communal Nexus: The prices of the shop items in Transaction Domains will be increased by 25%.

"Ashheart" Ciphertech: Acquiring this Curios is similar to losing a Blessing of every Path.

"Revelrous" Rainbowmaker: Bringing this Curio to an Adventure Domain will reduce its time limit by 30%.

"Wildminder" Machine Cell: Activating a character's ultimate will consume a Technique Point.

All Curios will be a Part of the new Simulate Universe mode: Gold and Gears and will stay in Honkai Star Rail permanently after release.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related updates, follow Sportkeeda.