Honkai Star Rail leak hints at upcoming Planar Ornament sets

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests two new Planar Ornament sets will be available to players in the game's forthcoming updates. Planar Ornaments are Relic sets that can be obtained from the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail. These sets usually have two pieces - a Planar Sphere and a Link Rope - and unique main stats that others do not have.

For those curious, this article discusses these leaks in detail in the section below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

All details regarding the upcoming Planar Ornament sets in Honkai Star Rail

A recent post on Reddit has shed some light on the upcoming two new Planar Ornament sets. While there is no information related to its release date in Honkai Star Rail, players can expect its debut in the game soon.

While the names of the sets remain unknown, their two-piece set bonuses are detailed below:

Planar Ornament set one: After the wearer defeats an enemy or activates ultimate, their CRIT DMG increases. This effect can stack.

Planar Ornament set two: Boosts the ATK stat of the entire team whenever the wearer uses their ultimate. This effect can stack.

Readers should note that the information above was found through leaks and does not reflect the final release of the Star Rail update. The set effects are largely subject to change with its final launch in the game.

Blade will get his first rerun banner in version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure turn-based battler developed and published by HoYoverse. This space odyssey features an ever-growing roster of characters. The version 1.6 update is set to launch at the end of December, along with a brand new Path of Harmony character, Ruan Mei, and the first rerun of the Stellaron Hunter, Blade.

Dr Ratio and Kafka will be available during the second phase of the version, along with their signature light cones. The title is also set to receive a brand new game mode related to the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls.

