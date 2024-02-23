Honkai Star Rail leak: Multiple upcoming character model names and types surface

Among the various Honkai Star Rail leaks on the internet, a reliable third-party leaker, Dimbreath, has disclosed some information about multiple upcoming characters. The X post from Dimbreath showcases multiple future character names along with their character type. While there is no expected release patch mentioned in the leak, players can expect the rumored characters’ release in future patches.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with future updates. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal multiple upcoming character model names and types

The post has information about three upcoming characters: Moze, Feixiao, and Stephen. The post further reveals that Moze will be a 5-star character who treads on the Path of Erudition and wields the power of the Lightning element. He will also be using a “Male” model in the game.

Feixiao will be using the "Maid" model, similar to March 7th and Guinaifen, whereas Stephen will use the "Boy" model, similar to Yanqing and Arlan. Dimbreath has also leaked details about Feixiao and all of the other characters in his previous X posts.

The X post from Dimbreath also showcases that a brand-new character following the Nihility Path may be in the making; hence, Trailblazers will likely get another Nihility character in future versions. Readers should note that all the information is datamined; therefore, the names shown in the X post are likely placeholders instead of their actual names.

With the launch of version 2.1, players will likely get access to Acheron and her signature Light Cone’s limited-time gacha banners. The update is also set to release with brand-new, exciting content and events.

