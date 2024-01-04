You can quickly accomplish end-game objectives with the help of Honkai Star Rail's Erudition characters, which include great DPS and sub-DPS units. Entities on the Erudition Path are particularly proficient at using area-of-effect skills to fight multiple enemies at once, even though this game features a large cast of damage dealers. This article places each Erudition character in a tier based on their overall pull value in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

It is important to keep in mind that depending on how your team is set up and constructed, you might get different outcomes for each unit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Honkai Star Rail tier list for Erudition characters for January

Erudition character tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

A tier list featuring all Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is displayed above. Their fighting prowess determines their ranking; impartiality is ensured without the use of Eidolons. Remember that a unit's potential is unaffected by its position in the lowest tier.

SS+ tier

Jing Yuan, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Units that perform the best in their assigned team roles are at the top of tier lists. Given that Erudition characters are meant to be DPS troops, the ones who can deal the most damage take the lead.

Jing Yuan has been in the SS+ tier for some time, and he hasn't undergone any changes in Star Rail's recent version update. The Lightning Lord's area-of-effect and single-target attacks allow him to deal unmatched damage.

Jing Yuan uses multiple perks to unleash devastating Lightning damage. He also plays a great follow-up attack, making full use of all the upgrades and buffs at his disposal.

S tier

Argenti, a 5-star Physical element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though S-tier characters lack Jing Yuan's fighting prowess, they can still be competent as Jing Yuan's replacements with some training. Version 1.6 has just one Erudition character in the S-tier, but he can be quite useful in combat with enough work.

Argenti became playable in version 1.5, trailing the Path of Erudition during the second banner phase. This unit can deal Physical damage to one enemy with his ultimate, which has the potential to deal enormous damage depending on how much energy is expended. He can become one of the greatest Physical element units ever with the correct resource investments.

A tier

Serval, Serval, eldest daughter of the Landau family (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For two main reasons, A-tier troops occasionally fall short of expectations. Their kit has some limitations, or their powers have low multipliers. The A-tier characters on the Erudition Path are listed below.

Himeko

Serval

With max Eidolon, Serval can outperform Jing Yuan because it amplifies her shock damage dealt to enemies. She is in the A tier, though, because Eidolons are not taken into consideration in this ranking. Her pull value in Honkai Star Rail is positively impacted by her good traces and balanced powers.

Through her counterattacks, Himeko can significantly improve the situation on the field.

B tier

Qingque, a 4-star Quantum element character(image via HoYoverse)

While characters in this tier are adequate, they can be more effective if they have higher Eidolon levels and the right kind of teammates. The B tier of Erudition units includes:

Herta

Qingque

Herta and Qingque can deal serious damage to their adversaries. Still, to reach their full potential, a sizable investment is needed. Both are good as sub-DPS characters, but they are not as good as main-DPS characters.