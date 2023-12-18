Honkai Star Rail leak shows the first look of Firefly's in-game model

Various Honkai Star Rail leaks surrounding the upcoming content have surfaced on the internet recently. The most recent one showcases the in-game model of Firefly, an upcoming character who will likely be playable after the Penacony region’s release.

Thanks to a third-party source, Stepleaker, Trailblazers are now excited after they got the first look at her model. For those curious, this article discusses the Star Rail leak in detail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a leak and is highly subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Firefly’s in-game model

Based on the leaked image, Firefly has a green, white, and black aesthetic somewhat similar to Luocha in Honkai Star Rail.

She is wearing a one-piece skirt with a black overcoat that covers her arms and acts as sleeves. Her long silver hair is incomplete without the black ribbon she is rocking.

As of now, there is not much information regarding her release in Honkai Star Rail and her involvement in the story. It was disclosed by Sunday during the Star Rail version 1.6 special program that Firefly will be attending the ceremony in Penacony along with Sam, as both are on the guest list.

Therefore, players will likely meet Firefly and Sam during their Trailblazing adventure in Penacony.

Sparkle, an upcoming Quantum character treading on the Path of Harmony (Image via HoYoverse)

The Penacony region is set to release along with the global release of Star Rail's version 2.0. The v2.0 update is scheduled for release in late January 2024. Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha will likely be released as playable characters, as HoYoverse recently announced them via their drip marketing campaign.

Black Swan is a Path of Nihility character who wields the power of the Wind element and Sparkle is a Path of Harmony character wielding the power of the Quantum element. Misha, on the other hand, is an Ice unit hailing from the Path of Destruction and will specialize in dealing damage to adjacent enemies.

For more guides, news, and updates related to this space odyssey, remember to follow Sportskeeda.