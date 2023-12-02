Honkai Star Rail’s Forgotten Hall houses three Memory Stages to complete, and Memory of Chaos is one of them. The stage is considered an end-game activity as it can be a little challenging to clear. Memory of Chaos resets after a set amount of time; therefore, you can challenge the activity to obtain its rewards again.

A leak on Reddit showcases some changes to the Memory Turbulence effect in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail. This article discusses these leaks in detail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Forgotten Hall Memory Turbulence changes

Recently, a post on Reddit suggests the Memory Turbulence effect “Scalegorge Tidalflow” will get an update in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. As per leaks, the updated effect is detailed in the section below:

At the start of each cycle or wave, the following debuffs will be inflicted on all enemies on the battlefield:

-10% to -8% ATK

-10% to -8% DEF

-10% to -8% SPD

-10% to -8% Effect RES

20% additional follow up attack damage taken.

Each of the effects can stack up to three times and lasts for three turns, allowing an ally treading on the Path of The Hunt or Destruction to take action immediately.

The debuffs are decreased by two percent from -10% while the 20% follow up attack damage remains unchanged. The follow up attack buff will benefit characters such as Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, and other units revolving around dealing with follow up attack damage.

It is important to note that this info is based on leaks that do not represent the final version of this space odyssey and are subject to change with the release.

Honkai Star Rail is an animesque role-playing gacha game developed by the creators of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This space odyssey boasts an ever-increasing roster of characters, with three more lined up for the upcoming version.

Version 1.6 is set to release in late December, along with the limited-time banners of Blade, the brand-new Path of Harmony character Ruan Mei, and their signature Light Cones.

