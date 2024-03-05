Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at upcoming character skins for Himeko, March 7th, Seele, and more

Honkai Star Rail players have witnessed several leaks recently regarding future updates, with one of them hinting at upcoming character skins. Coming from credible sources like Uncle Winter, the information has intrigued players, with some wanting to change the outfits of their favorite characters in the game. That said, the leaks mention potential cosmetics for Himeko and March 7th, among several others.

This article takes a closer look at the character skin speculations in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take the speculation with a grain of salt.

Upcoming character skin leaks in Honkai Star Rail explored

The upcoming character skin leaks in Honkai Star Rail were brought to the community’s attention on Telegram by Hex, an unaffiliated source. The source of the information can be traced back to Uncle Winter, who specified that the cosmetic would target some of the Astral Express crews.

If the leaks are true, players are looking at outfits for March 7th, Welt Yang, and Himeko, which will likely be released over the next few patches. Considering their popularity, their cosmetics will be a welcome addition to the game.

Uncle Winter has also reported that exclusive skins for Seele and Bronya are in the making. Their outfits will potentially be swimsuits, which is the ideal cash-grabbing element for HoYoverse. Regardless, there hasn't been any official confirmation, and the information stands datamined.

However, the specified source has a high success rate regarding Genshin Impact leaks, and the same can be expected for the character skin speculation in Honkai Star Rail.

For now, players can only hope to see the cosmetic feature in a future update. The game's developer has previously dispatched excellent skins for its other titles, so fans can rest assured that they will receive the same treatment for this turn-based gacha title as well.

