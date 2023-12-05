Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at updated Thief of Shooting Meteor set

Honkai Star Rail features a wide roster of characters, featuring new additions to the roster with every major version update. To better supplement and enhance these characters, developer HoYoverse has released several Relic/Planar Ornament sets, each offering a unique effect of its own. A recent leak suggests a change to the already existing Thief of Shooting Meteor set, significantly altering its usability.

Read on to learn more about the change and its impact on the endgame meta.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the author’s opinions, being speculative in nature.

The Thief of Shooting Meteor set has been tweaked as per recent Honkai Star Rail leaks

As mentioned in the Reddit post by user u/Abject_Reference2574, the Thief of Shooting Meteor set has been adjusted in the latest Honkai Star Rail beta build.

The updated description of the set is as follows:

2-pc Effect : Boosts Break Effect to 16%.

: Boosts Break Effect to 16%. 4-pc Effect: The wearer’s own Break Effect is boosted by 16%. Any character generating a Weakness Break on the enemy will generate 3 Energy for the wearer of this set.

This change is rather significant, as it allows any character to regenerate 3 Energy for the wearer of the Thief set. This set originally generated an additional 3 Energy only if the wearer caused the Weakness Break.

Despite the “small” change, the rework is rather massive, as it should open up the door for more break-focused strategies in the future. While the usage of this particular set is still admittedly niche, HoYoverse could very well release future enemies/bosses that require faster rotations with multiple Weakness Breaks in between.

This change may finally bring the Thief set into the limelight and make it useful outside of being fodder.

Keep in mind that the information above is supplied by third parties unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, these leaks are to be taken with a grain of salt since they can be altered at any time.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and leaks, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.