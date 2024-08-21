Honkai Star Rail leaks show Rappa's appearance sketch

Several Honkai Star Rail Rappa leaks have appeared online, reporting about her potential abilities, appearance, and more. The sketch of this supposedly upcoming character from Shiroha Leaks, an unauthorized third-party source, has also garnered quite some attention in the community. As per these leaks, she has a unique design with unconventional attire, unlike any players have seen so far.

This article takes a closer look at Rappa's appearance sketch leaks from Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take every speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Rappa appearance sketch leaks

The Honkai Star Rail Rappa leaks have been making the news recently as she is expected to debut in version 2.6. While the initial speculations suggested that she would rock maid-like attire, the appearance sketches from Shiroha Leaks show otherwise.

As seen in the embed leaks above, Rappa may wear a bright red outfit (could be black), which complements her pink hair. Speaking of which, she has a long ponytail reaching her waist. Her overall attire is a cropped jacket paired with shorts, as per the leaks.

The sketch leaks have also shown Rappa wearing unique headwear. This is a red cap with two ears protruding out of it. It could be either a prop or she may have a couple of horns to hide.

Shiroha Leaks has shared multiple Rappa appearance sketches from Honkai Star Rail. While the color of her outfit might vary in different pictures, her base design has remained the same.

Rappa’s kit leaks

Aside from appearance, Rappa’s kit comprises the following abilities, per the latest leaks:

Basic ATK: She attacks the enemies with shuriken blades.

She attacks the enemies with shuriken blades. Skill: Upon activating this ability, Rappa hits multiple targets, inflicting Imaginary DMG.

Upon activating this ability, Rappa hits multiple targets, inflicting Imaginary DMG. Ultimate: Rappa jumps off a skyscraper and gains stacks of a special effect.

Based on her abilities, she has been speculated to join the Imaginary roster going forward.

