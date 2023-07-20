Version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail brings several new additions and quality-of-life features. One of the new additions is the Starlit Homecoming event, which is targeted toward returning players. The event rewards you with a healthy selection of in-game items, including Stellar Jades.

Interested players can keep reading to learn more about the event and its various prerequisites.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail Starlit Homecoming event

Much like Genshin Impact, to qualify for the Starlit Homecoming event you must fulfil the following conditions:

Have an account with a Trailblaze level of 10 or above

Have completed the Trailblaze Mission, “Jarilo-VI – Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge”

Must not have logged in for a total of 14 consecutive days

Returning players cannot access the Starlit Homecoming event for another 41 days if they have triggered it already.

The event duration extends for 15 days total, after which it will expire at 4 am, server time.

What rewards are present in the Starlit Homecoming event in Honkai Star Rail?

Several rewards can be obtained by simply participating in the various in-game missions of the Starlit Homecoming event. The rewards include:

300 Stellar Jades (7-day login bonus)

(7-day login bonus) 4 Fuel (7-day login bonus)

(7-day login bonus) 10 Traveler’s Guide (7-day login bonus)

(7-day login bonus) 10 Refined Aether (7-day login bonus)

(7-day login bonus) Memo-Keeping Light Casket : Completing a series of missions will progressively unlock rewards, including Stellar Jades. The final reward is the Memo-Keeping Light Casket (800 points), which allows players to redeem from a selection of 4-star Light Cones.

: Completing a series of missions will progressively unlock rewards, including Stellar Jades. The final reward is the Memo-Keeping Light Casket (800 points), which allows players to redeem from a selection of 4-star Light Cones. Double Drops: Trailblazers are treated to double drops from Calyxes during the event period, capped at 6 double drops per day. This event can exist simultaneously with the Garden of Plenty double-drop event.

Additionally, you can participate in a Return Survey to provide feedback to HoYoverse.

Honkai Star Rail recently received its version 1.2 update on July 19, 2023. The free-to-play RPG is available for PC and mobile devices, with a PlayStation 5 port in development.