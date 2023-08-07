Phase 2 of Honkai Star Rail 1.2 brings with it a new set of events that offer a variety of in-game rewards. One of the upcoming events is the Underground Treasure Hunt event, which will involve Trailblazers solving a series of puzzles to obtain lucrative rewards, including a total of 1000 Stellar Jade.

How to participate in the Underground Treasure Hunt event of Honkai Star Rail

I heard that the treasure hunters on Jarilo-VI discovered mysterious ancient ruins. I wonder what rare treasures and relics lie inside them.



Underground Treasure Hunt

I heard that the treasure hunters on Jarilo-VI discovered mysterious ancient ruins. I wonder what rare treasures and relics lie inside them.

This particular Honkai Star Rail event will take place in Jarilo-VI’s Belobog region. As a prerequisite, you must have completed the Trailblaze Mission, “Jarilo-VI – Silent Galaxy”. The event will be live from August 9, 2023 (12 am, server time) until August 28, 2023 (3:59 am, server time).

Certain aspects of the event’s gameplay have been revealed and are summarized below:

A total of five ruins will be available for exploration, with each ruin offering a trial character.

You will be presented with a set of tiles representing the map in the form of light and dark tiles. Dark tiles are inaccessible until the surrounding area has been cleared.

Exploring each tile consumes a set of Stamina. You can still explore the region at 0 Stamina, at the cost of a set percentage of team HP.

Certain tiles may trigger events that include enemy encounters and Ancient Equipment. Collecting Ancient Equipment can offer a variety of beneficial effects.

Additionally, a set of items known as the Ancient Relics are also available for collection. These Relics can be used in battle to provide various unique buffs.

To proceed to the next floor, you must defeat all enemies and collect a “Door Card”.

You can also encounter previously established characters from Honkai Star Rail in “Subsurface Encounters.” These units are available to assist you in the form of trial characters.

As an added bonus, completing the Surface Exploration section of the Ruins will unlock the Deep Exploration section. This challenging area will test your battle prowess and offer additional objectives.

What are the rewards available for exchange in Underground Treasure Hunt event?

As detailed in the blog post by HoYoverse, the event contains the following rewards:

1000 Stellar Jade

“Where’s the Rabbit?” chatbox

Self-Modeling Resin

Tracks of Destiny

Relic Remains

Traveler’s Guide

Obsidian of Obsession

Obsidian of Desolation

Credits

These in-game materials and Stellar Jade are sure to be useful for the upcoming 5-star Honkai Star Rail character, Kafka.