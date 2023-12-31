Honor of Kings International Championship 2023: Winners, prize pool distribution, results, and more

The Honor of Kings International Championship 2023 wrapped up on December 30, 2023, after a month of thrilling action featuring 16 teams from across the world. AG Super Play from China became the world champions following their remarkable performances in this grand tournament. The superstar lineup was phenomenal from the beginning and played impressively till this content's end.

Out of the total prize pool of $9.5 million, the champion team earned the first prize of $2.82 million. AG Super Play saw a mesmerizing run in the Group Stage. They went unbeaten in the Knockout Stage as well. And the club outclassed Weibo Gaming in the Grand Finals by a score line of 4-2. Their athlete, Xubicheng, was the Final MVP of the contest.

Prize money distribution for Honor of Kings International Championship 2023

Expand Tweet

Here's the prize money in this event was distributed:

AG Super Play - $2.82 million Weibo Gaming - $1.27 million Hero Jiujing - $904K Wolves - $735K Rogue Warriors - $565K KuaiShow Gaming - $565K ONE Team - $424K Talent Gaming - $424K SCARZ - $254K Talon Esports - $254K B Esports × Hydra - $254K Saigon Phantom - $254K Impunity - $254K MAS Tigers - $254K Hong Kong Attitude - $254K Keyd Stars - $254K

Group Stage

16 teams were placed equally in four groups for this initial phase. In Group A, AG Super Play and Wolves were the two top squads and advanced to the Knockout phase. Rogue Warriors and Kuaishow Gaming secured the first and second spots, respectively, in Group B.

Weibo Gaming and Hero Jiujing captured the top two positions in Group C. Talent Gaming and ONE Team were the best two performers in Group D. Seven out of these eight best teams were from China, while only one squad was from Taiwan. This shows how strong Chinese teams are in Honor of Kings.

Knockout Stage

Expand Tweet

AG Super Play maintained their momentum from the previous stage and hammered ONE Team by a score of 4-0 in the first game. They then outplayed Wolves, one of the strongest lineups in the world, who came third in 2022's International Championship. The squad beat Hero Jiujing in the UB Finals to enter the Grand Finals of the Honor of Kings Championship.

Weibo Gaming had a horrible run in their first Knockout game as they lost to Wolves. But the side showed their true potential in the Lower Bracket and secured four wins in a row. They took their revenge and eliminated Wolves in the LB Semifinals.

Expand Tweet

However, Weibo Gaming struggled against AG Super Play in the Grand Finals and ended up in second place in the Honor of Kings International Championship 2023. Wuhan eStarPro, the champion of this competition's 2022 edition, was unable to make it to this year's event.