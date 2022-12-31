Create

Wuhan.eStarPro wins Honor of Kings International Championship 2022

By Gametube
Modified Dec 31, 2022 02:03 PM IST
eStarPro won Honor of Kings International Championship 2022 (Image via HoK)
Wuhan.eStarPro dominated the Honor of Kings International Championship 2022 (Image via HoK)

Wuhan.eStarPro became the champion of the Honor of Kings International Championship, the biggest mobile esports tournament with a humongous prize pool of $10 million. The Chinese squad smashed their counterpart Foshan DRG GK in the Grand Finals with a scoreline of 4 - 2, lifting the elusive trophy in style. HuaHai was declared the MVP in the Finals of the competition.

Here comes the pictures of Wuhan.eStarPro!❤️They’re the most powerful team of #KIC2022!🥳 https://t.co/Td1vckryOe

The team was awarded a prize of $3.5 million. With this recent win, they achieved the feat of becoming the highest-grossing mobile esports organization of all time with over $10 million in earnings, surpassing Wolves Esports (approximately $8.2 million).

Congratulations to ES.Huahai for receiving the FMVP of KIC2022 Grand Finals!🥳🎉 #KIC2022 https://t.co/VlbkmeqnjO

Foshan DRG GK received $1.3 million in prize money after losing the final battle and earning the second position. They had some commendable performances throughout the HoK tournament.

Prize pool distribution for the Honor of Kings International Championship 2022

Here is the distribution of the prize pool among the 16 teams:

  1. Wuhan.eStarPro - $3.5 million
  2. Foshan DRG GK - $1.3 million
  3. Wolves - $800K
  4. Weibo Gaming - $800K
  5. EDward Gaming - $400K
  6. Hero JiuJing - $400K
  7. Xianyou Gaming - $400K
  8. AG Super Play - $400K
  9. Gen G Esports - $250K
  10. Impunity - $250K
  11. Scarz - $250K
  12. Bacon Time - $250K
  13. Isurus - $250K
  14. Yalla Esports - $250K
  15. Red Candid - $250K
  16. Fut Nova - $250K

Knockout Stage overview

After a strong fight between the 16 teams in the Group Stage, the eight best teams reached the Knockout, which began on December 16. In the opening game, Wuhan.eStarPro eliminated EDward Gaming and moved to the Semifinals, where they faced Wolves, who came in after crushing Hero JiuJing.

The Honor of Kings International Championship Knockout Stage results (Image via Liquipedia)
The Honor of Kings International Championship Knockout Stage results (Image via Liquipedia)

Wuhan.eStarPro knocked Wolves out of the competition by outplaying them with a 4-0 score and advanced to the Grand Finals. Both the Chinese teams are undoubtedly the most dominant teams in the professional scene of Honor of Kings, but this fight was underwhelming as it was rather one-sided.

Foshan DRG GK, on the other hand, took out Xianyou Gaming in their first match and later qualified for the Finals after eliminating Weibo in the Semifinals.

youtube-cover

In the Bo7 Grand Finals, Wuhan.eStarPro took the first three rounds with amazing executions and map awareness. Foshan DRG GK then made an exceptional comeback by winning the next two encounters, but they lost the sixth round, which brought an end to their chances of lifting the coveted trophy.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...