Wuhan.eStarPro wins Honor of Kings International Championship 2022

Wuhan.eStarPro became the champion of the Honor of Kings International Championship, the biggest mobile esports tournament with a humongous prize pool of $10 million. The Chinese squad smashed their counterpart Foshan DRG GK in the Grand Finals with a scoreline of 4 - 2, lifting the elusive trophy in style. HuaHai was declared the MVP in the Finals of the competition.

The team was awarded a prize of $3.5 million. With this recent win, they achieved the feat of becoming the highest-grossing mobile esports organization of all time with over $10 million in earnings, surpassing Wolves Esports (approximately $8.2 million).

Foshan DRG GK received $1.3 million in prize money after losing the final battle and earning the second position. They had some commendable performances throughout the HoK tournament.

Prize pool distribution for the Honor of Kings International Championship 2022

Here is the distribution of the prize pool among the 16 teams:

Wuhan.eStarPro - $3.5 million Foshan DRG GK - $1.3 million Wolves - $800K Weibo Gaming - $800K EDward Gaming - $400K Hero JiuJing - $400K Xianyou Gaming - $400K AG Super Play - $400K Gen G Esports - $250K Impunity - $250K Scarz - $250K Bacon Time - $250K Isurus - $250K Yalla Esports - $250K Red Candid - $250K Fut Nova - $250K

Knockout Stage overview

After a strong fight between the 16 teams in the Group Stage, the eight best teams reached the Knockout, which began on December 16. In the opening game, Wuhan.eStarPro eliminated EDward Gaming and moved to the Semifinals, where they faced Wolves, who came in after crushing Hero JiuJing.

The Honor of Kings International Championship Knockout Stage results (Image via Liquipedia)

Wuhan.eStarPro knocked Wolves out of the competition by outplaying them with a 4-0 score and advanced to the Grand Finals. Both the Chinese teams are undoubtedly the most dominant teams in the professional scene of Honor of Kings, but this fight was underwhelming as it was rather one-sided.

Foshan DRG GK, on the other hand, took out Xianyou Gaming in their first match and later qualified for the Finals after eliminating Weibo in the Semifinals.

In the Bo7 Grand Finals, Wuhan.eStarPro took the first three rounds with amazing executions and map awareness. Foshan DRG GK then made an exceptional comeback by winning the next two encounters, but they lost the sixth round, which brought an end to their chances of lifting the coveted trophy.

