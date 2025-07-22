Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 Playoffs: Dates, teams, and how to watch

The Playoffs at Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 are scheduled for July 23 to 26. A total of eight teams will fight in a single-elimination bracket. The KPL and ACL winners have been directly seeded into the Playoffs. Four teams have been selected from the previous stages of the World Cup. All matches will be held in Bo7 except the third-place match, which will be in Bo5.The HoK World Cup 2025 kicked off on July 15 and will conclude on July 26. The event features a total of 18 teams. The tournament is being held in Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia, and is a part of the Esports World Cup 2025. The grand event features a total cash prize pool of $3,000,000.Participating teams in Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 Playoffs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the eight teams that will play in the Playoffs:ThunderTalk GlobalTeam VitalityNova EsportsOGPaws GamingTwisted MindsAG GlobalAlpha7 EsportsHow to watchThe HoK World Cup Playoffs will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of Honor of Kings at 14:30 IST. Fans are also welcome to enjoy all the matches at the venue.Playoffs bracketHoK World Cup 2025 Playoffs Bracket (Image via Liquipedia)TT Global will play its opening match against Team Vitality. Meanwhile, NOVA Esports will face OG in its first encounter of the stage. Paws Gaming will battle against Twisted Minds, while AG Global is set to compete against Alpha7 Esports in the Playoffs.AG Global was crowned champions of the King Pro League (KPL) 2025 Spring, held earlier this year in China. The team delivered a string of brilliant performances throughout the event. The squad will arrive as the top contender to win the Honor of Kings World Cup 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTalent Gaming, ACL Champions, will play under the name of TT Global in the event. The squad features experienced athletes and will be one of the top contenders in the Playoffs.Paws Gaming, Nova Esports, Alpha7, and OG have excelled in the Group Stage of the Honor of Kings World Cup and reached the Playoffs. Team Vitality and Twisted Minds thrived in the Last Chance stage to enter the Playoffs.