  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 Playoffs: Dates, teams, and how to watch

Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 Playoffs: Dates, teams, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:46 GMT
HoK WC 2025 Playoffs kicks off on July 23 (Image via YouTube/HoK Global)
HoK WC 2025 Playoffs kicks off on July 23 (Image via YouTube/HoK Global)

The Playoffs at Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 are scheduled for July 23 to 26. A total of eight teams will fight in a single-elimination bracket. The KPL and ACL winners have been directly seeded into the Playoffs. Four teams have been selected from the previous stages of the World Cup. All matches will be held in Bo7 except the third-place match, which will be in Bo5.

Ad

The HoK World Cup 2025 kicked off on July 15 and will conclude on July 26. The event features a total of 18 teams. The tournament is being held in Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia, and is a part of the Esports World Cup 2025. The grand event features a total cash prize pool of $3,000,000.

Participating teams in Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 Playoffs

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are the eight teams that will play in the Playoffs:

  1. ThunderTalk Global
  2. Team Vitality
  3. Nova Esports
  4. OG
  5. Paws Gaming
  6. Twisted Minds
  7. AG Global
  8. Alpha7 Esports

How to watch

youtube-cover
Ad

The HoK World Cup Playoffs will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of Honor of Kings at 14:30 IST. Fans are also welcome to enjoy all the matches at the venue.

Playoffs bracket

HoK World Cup 2025 Playoffs Bracket (Image via Liquipedia)
HoK World Cup 2025 Playoffs Bracket (Image via Liquipedia)

TT Global will play its opening match against Team Vitality. Meanwhile, NOVA Esports will face OG in its first encounter of the stage. Paws Gaming will battle against Twisted Minds, while AG Global is set to compete against Alpha7 Esports in the Playoffs.

Ad

AG Global was crowned champions of the King Pro League (KPL) 2025 Spring, held earlier this year in China. The team delivered a string of brilliant performances throughout the event. The squad will arrive as the top contender to win the Honor of Kings World Cup 2025.

Ad

Talent Gaming, ACL Champions, will play under the name of TT Global in the event. The squad features experienced athletes and will be one of the top contenders in the Playoffs.

Paws Gaming, Nova Esports, Alpha7, and OG have excelled in the Group Stage of the Honor of Kings World Cup and reached the Playoffs. Team Vitality and Twisted Minds thrived in the Last Chance stage to enter the Playoffs.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications