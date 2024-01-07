"Hope the front axel snaps": OfflineTV member Michael Reeves sends ominous threat to person who stole custom-made Barbie scooter

Popular YouTuber and OfflineTV member Michael Reeves has claimed that his custom-made "pink" Barbie-themed scooter in Santa Barbara was stolen. Posting a couple of pictures of the two-wheeler, he sent an ominous threat to the people involved in this robbery, claiming that he would never stop looking for them. He wished that his bike would break down in a way that physically harmed them.

Michael Reeves started his post in a light-hearted manner, going as far as to sarcastically wish the thieve(s) a good time before abruptly changing his tune. Here is what his message says:

"If you're in Santa Barbara and stole my custom built electric pink Barbie scooter last night. I am not mad, I just hope you have fun with it. And then I hope the front axel snaps and all your teeth get smashed out you f**king rat b**ch. I will never stop looking for you until th"

"PPL ARE TERRIBLE": Fans and fellow streamers react to Michael Reeves losing his custom-built scooter to thieves

The post on social media calling out the thievery

Reeves is known for being a tech wizard and building bizarre contraptions for content that require solid engineering and coding work. He's even created a goldfish tracking software-hardware contraption that lets his pet fish buy stocks and a Roomba that screams when it hits things.

His most recent post has gone viral, garnering over 1.5 million views within a couple of hours, with many streamers reacting to it. IGumdrop, or Jamie as she is called by her friends and followers, echoed many of Michael Reeves' fans by expressing her disappointment at his scooter being stolen. She said:

"NOOO NOT THE BARBIE SCOOTER :((((( PPL ARE TERRIBLE."

Others wished that the thieves would have a swift "downfall" and gave Michael Reeves apparent ideas for his next video, with some even comparing him to John Wick.

Reeves' YouTube channel boasts over 7 million subscribers and over 350 million views in total. He won a Streamy Award back in 2021 in the Branded Video category for building a "laser baby."

Michael is frequently featured in OfflineTV content, where he collaborates with fellow content creators such as LilyPichu (they are partners), Disguised Toast, and others.

