"It's time to move on" - Popular YouTuber Tom Scott says goodbye to YouTube, says he will take a break

Tom Scott, one of the biggest YouTubers (6.29 million subscribers) in the UK, has chosen to move away from his main channel content, which he consistently uploaded almost every week. For those not acquainted with Tom, the content on his main channel usually revolves around topics such as data science, science experiments, history, and cultural explorations.

Yesterday, on his 10-year anniversary as a YouTuber, Tom disclosed that he intends to take a step back from his YouTube journey and explore new endeavors. In a video titled "After ten years, it's time to stop making videos," he said:

"It's time to move on."

Tom Scott to move away from YouTube, says he wants to focus on things "that are not work"

(Timestamp: 03:46)

Having been creating videos for a decade, Tom's YouTube journey, particularly on his main channel, seems to be reaching its conclusion. Despite this, he has been among the most steadfast YouTubers, consistently uploading content every week.

In an eight-minute-long video, the YouTuber shared his desire to prioritize his family and expressed feeling overwhelmed by the oversaturation of work, leading him to contemplate taking a break:

"This project has worked and it's time to move on. I'm still gonna be looking at interesting things to film here, probably be videos here from time to time, I really do love doing this. There is a part of my brain that desperately doesn't want this to end. So if you have an idea for a future video, you can still tell me about it, one day, I might make it."

He added:

"But right now, I need to spend time with people I hold dear. I need there to be things in my life that are not work and it's been years since that's been true."

Nevertheless, the YouTuber also disclosed that he isn't disappearing entirely from the internet. He will continue producing episodes of his podcast, "Lateral with Tom Scott."

What did the fans say?

Tom Scott's video has already garnered over 4.3 million views and over 35K comments. Here are some top reactions:

Fans share their emotional goodbyes to the YouTuber (Image via YouTube/Tom Scott)

Tom Scott is renowned for creating a diverse range of experimental videos and series, including "Things You Might Not Know," "Amazing Places," "The Basics," and "Built For Science."