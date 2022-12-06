Horizon Forbidden West DLC reportedly called "Burning Shores" with potential announcement at TGA 2022

Guerilla Games' action-adventure role-playing title Horizon Forbidden West might be receiving a DLC announcement sometime soon. A recent tweet from a renowned leaker, "The Snitch", hints at the expansion's title as well as a potential announcement during the upcoming The Game Awards 2022, which is scheduled for December 8, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West was released in February of this year, and despite featuring a rather great narrative and gameplay experience of hunting huge and towering mechanical beasts, it was overshadowed by FromSoftware's Elden Ring, which was released just a week later.

While neither Guerrilla Games nor PlayStation has confirmed any rumors of a DLC in the works for Horizon Forbidden West, players have found some key evidence that points towards a potential DLC location on the game's map. Before giving fans a hint of Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming DLC, The Snitch has very recently also leaked a potential release date for the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, which is yet to be confirmed by Square Enix.

Suffice to say, players should take all leaked information regarding the game's DLC and its announcement during The Game Awards 2022 with a large grain of salt.

Leaker "The Snitch" hints at Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming DLC expansion titled "Burning Shores", with potential announcement during The Game Awards 2022

The Snitch, much like his most recent Final Fantasy XVI release date leak, did not directly hint towards Horizon Forbidden West or its DLC in his tweet. Instead, he posted an image of a map triangulating San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles - three prominent locations in Forbidden West's story.

The spot highlighted on the map is also the most likely location for a DLC to take place, with some players having found evidence of the area being reserved for a DLC or a potential third entry in the series.

"Burning Shores," which will potentially be the title for the DLC has been mentioned multiple times throughout the story of Horizon Forbidden West. The location is referred to in Gildun’s diary as being south of the Spinebreak and is also referenced by Brin as the “place of flames and brine".

The game also has a restriction in place that prevents players from exploring further south of the map, with a "turn back" warning showing up before resetting players back to their last checkpoint.

Very recently, actor Lance Riddick, who plays the role of a key character in both Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, tweeted a picture of himself in a mo-cap suit, with the title "Hard at work… in a session for Horizon Forbidden West". The tweet has since been deleted, but it was most likely concrete confirmation of Guerrilla Games working on a potential DLC for the game.

Despite being a direct sequel, the narrative of Forbidden West was massively overhauled over its predecessor Zero Dawn, giving players more agency over certain narrative outcomes as well as featuring some really engaging character moments.

While the gameplay remains practically the same as the previous title, the sequel has seen massive improvements made to the core loop of hunting mechanical beasts, giving players a variety of new tools in the form of a grappling hook as well as a glider, alongside a host of powerful and fun-to-use weapons.

It remains to be seen if the rumors of the "Burning Shores" DLC turn out to be true with an official announcement during The Game Awards 2022, or just another hoax.

