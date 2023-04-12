"How big is it?": Asmongold comments on Twitch allowing slots and compares it with Kick

Zack "Asmongold" recently compared Twitch to Kick after a viewer pointed out that slots were still a big category on the Amazon-owned platform despite the severe restrictions on gambling.

While reading the chat during a recent livestream, Asmongold came across a message claiming that Twitch still had a "massive" userbase that gambled on stream. He read the comment out loud:

"The irony of gambling sh*t, is streamers still gamble on slots. It's massive on Twitch."

The streamer immediately wanted to verify this claim and pulled up the Twitch 'Browse' tab to get the viewership numbers:

"How big is it? Let's find out. Where's slots? 16K viewers. It's 16K."

"That's bigger than Overwatch": Asmongold comments on Twitch Slots viewership being bigger than Overwatch 2, Genshin Impact, and ASMR

Towards the end of his livestream, Asmongold once again started comparing streaming platforms. Naturally, the topic of gambling came up, and viewers pointed out that slots as a category was alive and well on Twitch despite previous 'bans.'

While this news is not exactly new, xQc recently found Neymar gambling on Twitch and called the platform out. Asmongold was quite surprised to see how many people were watching the category on the purple platform. He even started comparing its viewership to that of games like Genshin Impact, Overwatch 2, and even the ASMR channels.

The OTK co-founder said:

"16K? I think that's pretty good, yeah. I mean that's bigger than Overwatch, that's bigger than Hearthstone, that's bigger than Genshin Impact. It's bigger than Diablo 3."

Timestamp 5:31:10

He couldn't believe that the numbers were also bigger than ASMR channels:

"It's even bigger than ASMR! Can you believe that? I can't."

The streamer then pointed out the biggest reason he thought people were moving to Kick from other platforms like Twitch. He wholeheartedly agreed with a comment from a viewer and said:

"'People can say what they want about Kick, they don't have to worry about woke censorship.' Exactly! And there's a lot of people who actually just want to go on and say crazy sh*t. I know people don't like to hear that... well, they disagree. That's why they do it."

Social media reacts to Slots being bigger than ASMR on Twitch

Here are a few reactions to the slots category being bigger than ASMR:

YouTube comments on the clip (Image via @Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

The debate about livestream gambling has been a recurring one when comparing streaming platforms, especially now that many content creators are making a shift to Kick.

Kick is a platform with integral connections to the online crypto-gambling casino Stake. It has a much less stringent TOS when it comes to slots and similar games that can be streamed on the platform.

Regardless, Kick has quickly risen in prominence over the last few months, offering lucrative financial incentives to streamers who choose to create content on the platform along with highly favorable revenue splits and policies. Streamers like Asmongold have already talked about a potential move to the platform, citing its loose moderation and other factors as motivation.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes