"It's the same company!" - xQc calls out Twitch after watching Neymar gamble on stream, says platform is biased

Felix "xQc" had quite the reaction after watching Brazilian football star Neymar Jr gamble on Twitch, and called out the Amazon-owned company for allowing it to happen after banning Stake and other foreign crypto gambling websites and games such as Slots. While most big streamers who want to gamble have shifted to other platforms, namely Kick, gambling is still a phenomenon on Twitch and is technically legal as long as the website is not on the ban list.

xQc was outraged after finding out Neymar Jr was gambling on stream using a website called Blaze, and reacted thusly:

"Brother, it's the same game! It's actually the same game. You know, not only is this the same game mode. It's the same company doing it!"

He's also called out Twitch for favoritism, saying he and Trainwreckstv were victims of biased decision-making when Twitch banned Stake.

"Pick and choose dogsh*t" - xQc claims if he and Trainwreckstv used Neymar Jr's gambling website, Twitch would ban it within a few days

Gambling on stream has been a contentious topic in the community for quite a while now, with Twitch banning certain websites and games such as slots back in September of 2022. The move caused quite a lot of controversy after prevalent gambling streamers such as xQc and Trainwrecsktv derided the decision to ban slots and certain foreign crypto websites such as Stake, which were responsible for lucrative deals with these creators.

So when the former gambling streamer saw Neymar playing a gambling game on Twitch, he was shocked. The Canadian creator called it a "pick and choose bullsh*t" that the platform pulled last year to appease people asking for a ban without doing anything meaningful to address the problems of gambling addiction. He bemoaned:

"This seems like some pick and choose bullsh*t. I mean, I hate to say it. I don't want to be anti-Twitch bandwagoner, but this is some pretty big pick and choose dogsh*t based on current outrage situation, to just feed the morons. I hate to say it but it is what it is."

This argument is not exactly new as Trainwreckstv has aired similar grievances in the past. xQc continued his criticism:

"There is absolutely no argument against what's happening here. There is none, zero. Not morally, not legally either. So you make an argument here? You lose on both playing fields."

To hammer home his point about the purple platform picking favorites to appease the masses, the Best Variety Streamer at this year's Streamer Awards claimed that Twitch would have banned Blaze if he and Trainwreckstv had started using the website to gamble on stream like Neymar Jr. He opined:

"If me and Train start doing this on that site, it would probably get banned within like four days."

Timestamp 14:24:31

Social media reactions to xQc's proclamations

The clips have gained a lot of traction in the few hours since they were posted on r/LivestreamFail, with many debating the legality and morality of Twitch letting other websites and streamers such as Neymar Jr keep gambling on stream. Here are a few reactions from the streamer-related subreddit:

Redditors discussing the gambling ban (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Comments about licensing and Twitch rules (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here is a full rundown of what Twitch banned with respect to gambling back in September 2022 for context.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes