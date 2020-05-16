How to claim Apex Legends Prime Loot for Legendary Skins?

Apex Legends Prime Exclusive Loot Apex Legends Twitch Prime Loot for Pathfinder

How to claim Apex Legends Prime Loot for Exclusive Legendary Skins

Season 5 of Apex Legends, Fortune's Favour, is in full swing after getting released on May 12th. Players love the new changes to King's Canyon despite the destruction of the beloved Skull Town area of the map. Moreover, the latest legend in the game, Loba, as a supporting character, has proved to be an instant fan-favourite.

With each new season, comes an exclusive Loot Drop from Twitch Prime for its subscribers. It has uniquely wonderful legendary skins for your favourite legend. Last month, it dropped a new and supremely cool skin for Wraith called "Forgotten in the Void".

Twitch Prime Loot regularly drops quality Legendary Skins for its members. It makes it a must-have for any players who enjoys not just winning the game, but winning with the panache of a legend dressed in legendary attire. It also adds to the aura of the player being of a higher calibre as it suggests that the player has been playing the game for a while, now.

🚨 #ApexLegends Season 5 update is live!



🔶 Mirage Rework

🔶 Weapon balancing

🔶 And much more!



Full patch notes: https://t.co/DEV8Lj2VDh — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) May 12, 2020

Note, that you need to have a Twitch Prime subscription to claim the exclusive legendary skins. However, if you have an Amazon Prime account which is linked with your Twitch Prime, you can use the same to claim the monthly loot drop.

Legendary exclusive skin for Loba till June 18th.

This month, you can claim Wraith's legendary skin as well as an exclusive legendary skin for Loba, the newest addition to the roster. The skin is called "Game Master" and is an improvement on the standard Loba skins player start with.

The Apex Legends Twitch Prime Loot Site

Here is how you can claim your Apex Legends Prime Loot:

Go to the Apex Legends Twitch Prime Loot page here. Sign in with your Prime account details. Hover over the specific legendary skin you want to claim. Select the "Claim Now" option. You will be prompted to "Link Account to use loot". Do so by linking your EA Origin Account (PC) or your PSN Account (PS4) or Xbox Live Account (Xbox). Once linked, you'll be asked for authorisation. Do so. Once successful, you will receive the loot on your preferred platform; PC, Xbox or PS4.

The Apex Legends Twitch Prime Loot drops every month. So be sure to check back every month to claim your exclusive legendary skin.

🚨 The brand new 'Game Master' Loba Twitch Prime skin is now available for #ApexLegends 🎲



Here's how you can claim it for free - https://t.co/DBb0jUzYuOpic.twitter.com/0kIETeO9Dw — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) May 15, 2020

