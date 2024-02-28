How to complete the EA FC 24 Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy SBC? Cheapest solutions, tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, meaning gamers can add yet another promo card to their respective squads. This latest challenge has taken the community by surprise as it wasn't leaked earlier. Unlike the bulk of the other promo cards, you won't have to open any packs to get Alessandro's special item. Instead, all you have to do is complete the different tasks in this SBC before it expires.

It's necessary to estimate the possible number of coins you'll need to spend on fodder to complete this challenge. That will help you decide whether the EA FC 24 Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy SBC is worth attempting.

All EA FC 24 Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy SBC tasks

The latest SBC has two different tasks, and each has its own conditions. Compared to some other Squad Building Challenges currently available in FC 24's Ultimate Team, this release's conditions are pretty easy to manage even for beginners.

Task 1 - Italy

Min. 1 player from: Italy

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week

Min. Team rating: 84

Task - Serie A

Min. 1 player from: Serie A TIM

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week

Min. Team rating: 85

How to complete EA FC 24 Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy SBC? Cheapest solutions

Task 1 - Italy

Thiago Alcantara 84

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Memphis Depay 84

Thomas Muller 84

Ismael Bennacer 84

Casey Stanway 84

Serge Gnabry 84

Griedge Mbock 84

Alan Varela 84

Luis Alberto 84

Franco Acerbi 83

Cost: 37,000 coins

Task 2 - Serie A

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Ivan Martin TOTW: 86

Yan Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Aurelien Tchouameni : 84

Cost: 62,000 coins

After completing the challenge, you'll obtain Alessandro's 88-rated CB item, which has some really interesting stats. It offers 83 Pace, 88 Defending, and 86 Physicality, all of which can be boosted. Moreover, this card can end up getting upgrades in the near future, and Buongiorno is expected to be fit for Torino's next schedule.

The highlight of this item is the presence of Anticipate+ and Slide Tackle+, which is really rare for a card with an 88 overall. The item also has Block, Bruiser, and Aerial, among other playstyles.

This could be a really interesting SBC to complete if you have the necessary amount of fodder.