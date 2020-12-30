How to complete the Guinea Pigs Gig in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has smaller side quests known as Gigs, and Guinea Pigs is another one in which a target needs to be neutralized.

Dino Dinovic gives out the Guinea Pigs Gig in Cyberpunk 2077 within the City Center. Guinea Pigs is a Gun for Hire quest that requires 18 Street Cred, and it will reward 10,900 Eddies.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Guinea Pig quest's target is Joanne Koch, a Regional Director for and development at Biotechnica. She tests her tech on people themselves, hence the Guinea Pig quest name. Supposedly, she already killed 70 people on one of her last projects, and now the families want some revenge. That's where the player comes in.

Take out Joanne Koch in the Cyberpunk 2077 Guinea Pig side quest

Joanne Koch will be located at the Biotechnica Corporate Hotel, where the Gig needs to be completed. There are three doors to the main building that players can enter, but getting into the building shouldn't be a hassle.

Once inside, the goal is to find the main elevator to take players higher in the building. A decision between combat or stealth shouldn't be a big deal either, as both can be employed. The only requirement is Joanne Koch's death.

On the elevator, players should make their way to the 19th floor. Once on the upper floors, there will be two robots, a camera to look out for, and an enemy walking around. Players should only worry about the enemy patrolling and the camera, as the robots shouldn't notice guards.

Beyond the initial enemy, the goal is to get into Joanne Koch's room itself. Like many doors in Cyberpunk 2077, the main door can be opened by using the technical ability. The Guinea Pig quest door will require 19 total technical abilities to enter the area. Otherwise, players need to choose a different path.

A door in the area will lead upstairs and onto the rooftop, where players can drop in through a separate section. Two enemies will be walking around the area so that they can be left alone or taken out. Right near them is a window which can be dropped into.

If players chose stealth, Joanne Koch will be preoccupied with a braindance and is unaware of the situation. The combat route can make her more aware. Either way, she should be taken out. From there, players can leave the building, and the Cyberpunk 2077 Guinea Pig Gig is completed.