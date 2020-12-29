How to complete the There is a Light that Never Goes Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features a wide array of quests, including one where V meets a man declaring himself as the Messiah.

There is a Light that Never Goes Out is a side mission that puts V in a tough spot. The choices in this Cyberpunk 2077 quest push it forward to an inevitable ending.

This leads to one of the most disturbing missions in the game, in every sense of the word. Cyberpunk 2077 often touches on depression, addiction, and other world issues, but this one really begins to push the limit.

Completing the There is a Light that Never Goes Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

V meets a prisoner named Joshua Stephenson after helping out a man for Wakako Okada. Joshua asks V to accompany him as he is being escorted around the city. If V accepts, that begins There is a Light that Never Goes Out in Cyberpunk 2077.

Get in the car and ride along. When at the destination, get out and follow Joshua into the house. The house belongs to the sister of a man Joshua murdered. Sit down and listen to them explain their faith and how Joshua has found religion and seeks forgiveness.

Advertisement

Image via CD Projekt RED

The man's mother will then arrive, wanting nothing to do with Joshua in her home. She will ask everyone to leave at that point. Now, the car will take V and Joshua to a restaurant. Rachel, a studio exec along for the ride, will hold V at the car for a moment.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Rachel will ask V for an opinion on Joshua. Once given, she will try and bribe V with some hefty Cyberpunk 2077 Eurodollars. If V is a Corpo, the payment can be doubled. If accepted, the mission ends here.

Image via CD Projekt RED

If the money is not taken, the mission still ends once V exits the car, but it transitions into another mission. V will walk into the diner, and the next mission will begin there.