Taking place in Westbrook, Greed Never Pays is a Cyberpunk 2077 gig that sends V on a mission for Wakako Okada.

A lock breaker is the goal for V in this Cyberpunk 2077 gig, which involves multiple parts where V can either try and sneak around or just go in guns blazing.

This is an optional side gig in Cyberpunk 2077. There are a handful of these types of missions available that simply give the player something else to do, but don't necessarily affect the main story of the game.

How to complete the Greed Never Pays gig in Cyberpunk 2077

The first objective is to find Leah Gladen's apartment. The Cyberpunk 2077 minimap will indicate where the apartment is if Greed Never Pays is the tracked gig. There are multiple ways that V can enter the apartment.

There is a scaffolding on the building's side, allowing V to enter through a window. Players can shoot their way in, killing the receptionist and taking the key to the elevator. V can also sneak past the receptionist and hack the elevator in order to go up.

Walk into the bedroom of the apartment and there is a vending machine that can be scanned. Doing so will show a bunch of different electrical lines that lead to a table. There is a big red button found underneath.

Click the button and the vending machine moves out of the way, with a secret room being uncovered. Inside the secret room is a computer. Search through the emails on it, viewing the one with the title of Skeleton Key.

This will trigger the second part of this Cyberpunk 2077 gig. There is a nearby braindance club named Wired Head. Go there and head to the back room, where the lock breaker is there for the taking.

Of course, the BD club is filled with hostile individuals. This doesn't really allow for much stealth-like getting into the apartment did. It will be pretty hard to sneak past the enemies. Simply take them all out, grab the lock breaker, and deposit it at the Drop Point.