Cyberpunk 2077 has an extremely immersive story with multiple endings available.

Some of the endings are in plain sight. There are choices that the Cyberpunk 2077 player must make as V. These choices pave the way for the story to conclude in a certain direction.

Not all of the endings for the Cyberpunk 2077 story are obvious, however. There is a secret ending that sees V and Johnny go on one final mission together. In case it was not obvious, spoilers are coming up for Cyberpunk 2077.

How to reach the secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077

This secret ending for Cyberpunk 2077 can only be unlocked if V and Johnny Silverhand share a good relationship. The percentage on the pause screen with the map, inventory, etc, indicates how high their relationship status is.

A 70% is needed to get the secret ending. While on the rooftop, Johnny will give you three options that determine the ending. Select the option that sees V give Johnny control and take on the final mission with Rogue.

Johnny will ask for confirmation before V is content with the decision. Sit there and do nothing. For a few moments, V will look back and forth between Johnny, the gun, and the pills. This triggers Johnny's response.

He notices that V is indecisive and scraps the plan altogether. Johnny Silverhand will then come up with a mission of his own. It is a solo outing, just for V, with Johnny tagging along as his engram.

This final mission is very difficult. If V dies, that's the end of it. However, if V lives, everyone else gets to live as well. That could potentially make this the best ending, with no casualties to the other Cyberpunk 2077 characters befriended throughout the story.

Due to the difficulty of this mission, it is recommended that Cyberpunk 2077 players grind quite a bit before heading to the end of the game.