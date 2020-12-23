How to complete the Sweet Dreams side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Sweet Dreams in Cyberpunk 2077 is a quest that is more effort than reward, but players still may want to check it out. If that's the case, there are a few things to keep in mind to have the best outcome.

The first objective of Sweet Dreams in Cyberpunk 2077 is to meet a very sketchy Stefan at the No-Tell Motel. He has an offer for the player that involves using a braindance. He offers to buy the braindance for 16,000 Eddies and then pay for the additional equipment for 4,000 Eddies.

Considering the end result of Sweet Dreams in Cyberpunk 2077, it's best to try to save as much as possible and damage control. The first way to do that is to at least skip out on the 4,000 Eddies on equipment. Simply buying the braindance should be enough to progress through the quest.

Sweet Dreams and equipment in Cyberpunk 2077

Once players pay the initial price, the braindance can be used. However, like many things in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, there was more to be revealed. After using the braindance, players will find themselves in a Scav area with nothing when they wake up in a new place.

It's important to note that players can find their equipment in the area. Obviously, getting the equipment will help players fight their way through the scav area.

However, it's important to grab the equipment they took because it cannot be taken back after the quest is over. Players need to find their hard-earned gear and Eddies in that sequence, or face losing it forever.

To find the equipment, players can leave the bathroom and head towards a desk. Ahead of that should be a hole in the wall that contains the player equipment that can be taken back. After the locker full of gear is searched, the rest of the quest is almost over.

Players can kill the rest of the Scavs in the area if they need to, which is probably for the best if they want to get out of their safe. Afterward, players can confront Stefan about the whole ordeal.

There is unfortunately no scenario where he gives back the Eddies he took for the braindance. At that point, players can either kill him on the spot or leave him be.

Either way, once the confrontation with Stefan is over, so is the quest in Cyberpunk 2077.