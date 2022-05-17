How to download Apex Legends Mobile on Android and iOS devices

Apex Legends Mobile is all set for its release in the mobile gaming world, and the game’s fanbase is ecstatic. Following a series of beta tests and a soft launch, players from all around the world will finally be able to get their hands on Electronic Arts’ battle royale shooter.

According to the official announcement, Apex Legends Mobile will start rolling out today, 17 May, 2022. Players on Android and iOS will need to use the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively, to play the highly-anticipated title on their devices.

The following section provides a download guide that gamers can follow.

Step-by-step guide on how to download Apex Legends Mobile on Android and iOS

It is recommended that players complete the pre-registration process prior to the launch. However, once the game has been released in their region, they will be able to download it on their devices by following the processes that are outlined below:

Android

Gamers using Android devices can take the following steps to install the game on their devices:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and search for ‘Apex Legends Mobile.’ Players can visit the game’s Google Play Store page here.

Users should head to the Google Play Store page to download the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Tap on the most relevant result appearing on the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Install’ button to start the download procedure for the game.

iOS

iOS users need to use the Apple App Store (Image via Apex Legends Mobile)

If gamers use iOS devices, they can check these procedures to complete the download and installation:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store application on the device running iOS.

Step 2: Search for the game using the search option.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Download’ icon and wait for the download and installation to complete.

Players should ensure that they have enough free storage space for the download and installation. Additionally, upon downloading, players will also receive various pre-registration rewards specified by the developers.

It will be fascinating to see what kind of response Apex Legends Mobile gets when it finally comes out. Despite the heavy competition in the genre, it could end up climbing through the ranks to become one of the most prestigious titles offered on the mobile platform.

Note: Users are strictly advised to use only official sources to download the game on their devices and not resort to other options.

Edited by Mayank Shete