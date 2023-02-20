How to download Arena Breakout Lite version for Android phone 

The Global Closed-Beta Test of Arena Breakout kicked off in a few countries on February 17. To broaden the experience to a wider userbase, Tencent's Morefun Studio has developed two versions of the title, Original and Lite. These are designed to incorporate low- and high-end devices. Both versions also have different storage requirements for Android phones.

The Test goes live in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, the UK and the US today! Players in Brazil, Indonesia, and Japan can look forward to experiencing the CBT on March 9. The Global Closed Beta is now officially LIVE!Download: bit.ly/ENabdownload The Test goes live in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, the UK and the US today! Players in Brazil, Indonesia, and Japan can look forward to experiencing the CBT on March 9. The Global Closed Beta is now officially LIVE!Download: bit.ly/ENabdownloadThe Test goes live in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, the UK and the US today! Players in Brazil, Indonesia, and Japan can look forward to experiencing the CBT on March 9. https://t.co/Uq0ohUKYNj

The test is currently being conducted in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, the US, and the UK. It will kick off in Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil on March 9.

The original version is available on the Google Play Store, and you can easily download it on your devices. However, for the Arena Breakout Lite, you must follow the steps below, as it's only available on the official website.

Arena Breakout Lite: APK, size, and how to install

The Lite version of the FPS game is accessible through the official Arena Breakout website. To download it, the developer recommended that you have around 3GB of storage space on your device. It comprises an installation APK file of 800 MB, in-game downloads of approximately 50 MB, and map resources of roughly 350 MB.

Follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: you can download the APK package from the official website.

Step 2: To install it, you have to enable the unknown source access in your device settings

Step 3: The file will automatically take a few minutes to download in-game downloads

Step 4: After installation, it asks you to choose one of the four options to play the game using your Facebook account, email ID, Google Play account, or as a guest. it also provides training and helps you to know some basic features.

Notably, Arena Breakout isn't accessible on phone models comprising:

Android 5.1 or below

OpenGL 3.1 or above

2GB RAM or less

32-bit systems.

Apart from that, the game also doesn't support specific phones such as the Redmi Note 4, Samsung Galaxy J7+, and Huawei M3.

The original version requires more than 3.5 GB of storage space on your Android smartphone. That said, the developer has recommended at least 5 GB of space for smooth gameplay. However, this offers better graphics quality compared to the lite version. It has also been confirmed that players using an emulator will be blocked from the Closed Beta testing.

Arena Breakout was first officially launched in China and has accrued a good player base. It is a first-person shooter survival game where you must defeat your enemies to evacuate the map within a limited amount of time. It offers plenty of items like weapons, energy drinks, armor, and more during battles.

