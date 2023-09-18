"How is this even possible?": KSI bewildered after Sidemen Charity Match 2023 livestream gets DMCA struck by Premier League

YouTube star and Sidemen member JJ “KSI” was among many who were left bemused at the recent removal of the group’s Sidemen Charity Match 2023 livestream that took place on September 9. For those unaware, the stream was temporarily removed from their channel after receiving a copyright strike from the Premier League.

The stream, which had a three-and-a-half-hour run time, was dismissed from the platform for about 30 minutes. Reacting to the sudden DMCA strike, JJ said:

“Lmao how is this even possible?!?!”

KSI and Sidemen fans left questioning abrupt copyright strike on recent YouTube stream

KSI was surprised at the copyright strike. (Image via Twitter/X)

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 was possibly the biggest YouTube event of the year. With over 2.5 million concurrent viewers and a whopping £2 million raised for charity, the charity project turned out to be a smashing hit.

Today, however, the YouTube group was left surprised after the stream was taken off their channel for allegedly infringing the platform's copyright guidelines. During the ban, viewers were greeted with the following message upon clicking on the video:

“This video contains content from FA Premier League, who has blocked it on copyright grounds."

The VOD of the event was removed temporarily. (Image via Twitter/X)

The short time it took for YouTube to restore the video may indicate that the DMCA strike was a mistake. That said, the livestream did not include any intellectual property (IP) that may belong to the Premier League.

Along with KSI, fans were quite perplexed and critical of this suspension (since it was a charity event). Here are some of the notable comments made under the YouTuber's tweet:

Fans compare the Premier League's quality with that of the charity match. (Image via Twitter/X)

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 included some of the biggest viral moments of the year, featuring industry giants such as Darren “IShowSpeed,” Kai Cenat, Felix “xQc,” and Jimmy “MrBeast.”