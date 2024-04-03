"How the f**k do I charge it?" - YourRAGE opens up about problems with his Tesla Cybertruck, explains why he had to get it towed

Kick streamer and FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" found himself in a frustrating situation with his newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck. Despite Cybertruck's recent internet fame for its distinctive design, the streamer was left with a sour experience when he couldn't charge his vehicle during a recent episode.

The streamer even disclosed that he had to wait for several hours during the early hours of the morning and ultimately had to have the car towed to his residence. He said:

"How the f**k do I charge it?"

YourRAGE explains why he couldn't charge his Tesla Cybertruck

(Timestamp: 00:43)

Kick streamer YourRAGE wasn't particularly pleased with his newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck after the complicated charging procedure turned into a headache for the streamer. He recounted his frustration with the ordeal:

"As I am driving home with the Cybertruck I realize, 'Damn, I'm on 11%, let me get to a charge station.' Now mind you, this was in Miami. I live in Broward about 50 minutes away from Miami. So by the time I get to the supercharger, I'm on 8%."

He added:

"I'm trying to charge the vehicle and it's not letting me charge. Mind you, I never owned a Tesla before, I don't know what the hell is going on. I'm thinking, 'I will go to the supercharger and swipe my card and some sh*t,' no...The only way you could pay for your supercharge, you have to pay with your app on your phone."

He revealed that the Tesla app asked him to wait three to four days before they could add his card details, which meant that he was stranded with very little charge on his car:

"You got to link your card to your Tesla account and I'm like, 'Oh let me do that,' I go to link it, show my documents, showing proof that it's my vehicle, it says it takes three to five days for that request to process. So what the hell am I supposed to do in the meantime? I am stranded in the middle of Miami with 7,6% battery."

YourRAGE did, however, eventually call his mother, who requested a flatbed tow truck since a regular tow truck wouldn't be able to tow it by the door without causing damage. However, this arrangement was not done till about 9 in the morning.

YourRAGE's life has certainly been eventful lately. The streamer revealed a surprising update, mentioning that he was supposed to sign a deal with Nike, but the brand backed out at the last moment, possibly due to his association with controversial streamer Adin Ross.