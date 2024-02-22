"Let's f**king go!" - Adin Ross reacts after Elon Musk responds to him firing guns at the Tesla Cybertruck

Kick streamer Adin Ross was left utterly amazed when he received a response from none other than the owner of X.com, Elon Musk. For context, Adin streamed with a Tesla Cybertruck today (February 22), during which he brought in professionals to test shooting guns at the car. Adin uploaded the video on his X.com account, stating:

"Shot up my Tesla truck today. It’s definitely bulletproof. I love this truck. Thanks, Elon @elonmusk."

This caught Musk's attention, who responded:

"Nice."

Elon Musk responds to Adin's video involving the Tesla Cybertruck (Image via X)

Adin was notified of Musk's comment during his in-real-life (IRL) stream, a moment that naturally left him both stunned and elated. He reacted:

"Let's f**king go!"

Adin Ross elated after receiving a message from Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk, not only one of the richest individuals on Earth but also easily among the most followed figures on X.com, has a history of interacting with content creators. This trend continued today as the Tesla CEO responded to one of Adin Ross' videos.

In Adin's latest Kick live stream, he brought his Tesla Cybertruck to a shooting range and conducted durability tests, challenging it against real ammunition. As it turned out, the Tesla, with its body made out of a stainless steel alloy frame, came out unscathed against all the bullets. Watch the video of him shooting the car here:

Elon Musk also responded to this clip on X.com. The Tesla CEO, known for his active online presence, chimed in on Adin's experiment. The streamer later reacted by exclaiming:

"Elon replied! Shut the f**k up! Nah, nah, nah, nah! Dawg, Elon replied! Elon Musk replied! Let's f**king go! Oh my god! Oh my god, Elon replied!"

Konvy, who was also with the streamer, reacted:

"That's the real one too, y'all. That's the real one too."

Adin also responded with a 'heart' emoji to Elon's comment:

Adin responds to Elon's comment on his video (Image via X)

Fans react to Elon's comment on Adin Ross' post

Fans flocked to Elon Musk's comment on the streamer's video on X.com. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to the conversation (Image via X)

As mentioned earlier, Elon Musk is no stranger to engaging with creators. Recently, he even encouraged fellow YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" to start uploading content on X.com.