How to get the Cobra Baseball skin for free in Free Fire

Free Fire is a popular battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The game has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years and was even named the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more. However, players have to spend diamonds to obtain most of them, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone.

As a result, the developers at Garena often introduce a variety of in-game events which provide players with an opportunity to obtain cosmetic items for free.

This article takes a look at how players can get the Cobra Baseball skin for free in Garena Free Fire.

How can players get the Cobra Baseball skin in Free Fire at no cost?

In a social media post, the developers of Free Fire announced that they would be giving every player a free ‘Cobra Baseball’ skin. This is to celebrate the incredible feat of becoming the most downloaded mobile game in 2020.

The post on their social media handles read:

“We are proud to announce that Free Fire is crowned the most downloaded mobile game in 2020, according to AppAnnie! To celebrate this with everyone, we will be giving away a Cobra Baseball skin! Log in from 4-8 February and collect the item for free.

"Tag your friends in the comment section and we will choose 10 winners to win 10x Diamond Royale Vouchers at random! Don’t forget to add your ID along with the comment too.”

Players will be able to collect the Cobra Baseball skin in Free Fire at no cost between the 4th and 8th February. They have to navigate through the events tab in-game in order to redeem the item.

Apart from this, players will also get 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers for updating to the latest version of the game.

Updating to the latest version of the game

