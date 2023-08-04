How to get FIFA 23 Inaki Williams Futties card for free

FIFA 23's Inaki Williams Futties card was released on the night EA Sports launched Futties Team 3 in Ultimate Team. The latter includes community favorites like Al-Owairan, which are all available in packs. To find these items, you'll have to open a lot of packs and rely on your luck. However, you can add Inaki Williams's Futties version without spending anything. All you need to do is complete an objective tied to it.

With a bit of careful strategy and planning, the Inaki Williams Futties card can be obtained free of cost. Its objective comes with a series of tasks, and you have to accomplish all of them in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team before they expire.

FIFA 23 Inaki Williams Futties card objective set tasks and rewards

The Inaki Williams Futties card's objective set consists of five tasks, which you can complete in any order. However, some of them are easier to carry out. With that in mind, here are the tasks you have to complete to get Inaki's Futties card for free:

ASSIST MASTERY: Assist eight goals using LaLiga players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

MIDFIELD POWER: Score six goals using a midfielder in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WINNING DIFFERENCE: Score at least two goals in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

FINNESE IT: Score three goals using Finesse in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

LALIGA MASTERY: Win nine matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of three LaLiga players in your starting 11.

Each task offers a special reward for FIFA 23 players, but the best is Inaki's card. You get it after completing all of this objective's segments.

Inaki's card is a 93-rated ST item with an extreme Pace of 98. The player also has 93 Shooting, and 5-star Skills, making this Inaki Williams Futties card fascinating.