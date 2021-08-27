How to get Fortnite themed J Balvin Air Jordan shoes for free

J Balvin, the "Prince of Reggaeton," has finally made his way into the Fortnite Item Shop with an Icon Series skin, which has two variants. There is an Energia Balvin Style and Skeleton Balvin Style, and the entire bundle with all the cosmetics costs 2400 V-bucks.

A J Balvin Cup was also held, and in this Duos tournament, the top placing teams in every region were awarded the J Balvin skin for free. However, the party with J Balvin does not stop there.

Fortnite Espanol is collaborating with the artist, and they are giving a few exclusive rewards designed by none other than the Colombian star.

Fortnite is giving away exclusive Air 1 Jordans and sweatshirts from the same collection designed by J Balvin. Only a few lucky people will get their hands on these prizes, so these Air Jordans will be extremely rare and limited edition.

¡Únete a la Fiesta!



¡Participa en el sorteo #FNColoresYVibras para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par exclusivo de Air Jordan 1 diseñado por @JBALVIN y merchandising del artista!



Más información en https://t.co/jJhIOMGbfw pic.twitter.com/W3vlzOwjjj — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) August 26, 2021

Below is the official declaration of the raffle, translated from Spanish:

"Reggaeton's global ambassador returns to Fortnite! To celebrate the arrival of J Balvin to the Icon Series, we have decided to organize a unique raffle in which six participants will have the opportunity to win a pair of Air Jordan 1 'Colors and Vibes' sneakers by J Balvin, designed by himself. In addition to the shoes, the same six participants will be able to get colorful sweatshirts from the same collection."

How to participate and win merchandise designed by J Balvin in Fortnite

Players have to follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite and select Creative Mode

Enter the following island code to enter "The Party" map created by Iscariot: 8895-5735-2813

Play the map and take screenshots of the best moments on that map

Loopers will then have to submit the screenshots with the hashtags #FNColoresyVibras and #Sorteo on Twitter. The last date to submit screenshots on Twitter is September 8 at 07:00 CEST.

Below are a few submissions that are already up:

This is the best map and I want to remember it with this capture #FNColoresyVibras #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/qEhpCCj6di — ✨🖤 (@Happy37416868) August 27, 2021

Bro I'm gonna play this map all the time but here you go my best vibes i have o lot more #FNColoresyVibras #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/LcYAfxeAfP — ItsMeMytq (@Derox27169434) August 27, 2021

After the submission period is up, Epic will randomly select six lucky winners of the Colors and Vibes pack. It will contain one J Balvin sweatshirt, designed by Takashi Murakami, and one pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro OG High 'Colors and Vibes' sneakers, designed by J Balvin.

Gamers must start playing on this unique map to stand a chance at grabbing these exclusive rewards.

