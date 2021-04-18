How to get Free Blood Moon weapon crate through the new watch-to-win event in Free Fire

Garena frequently adds new activities and events to Free Fire, which offers players the opportunity to win a range of prizes.

The iconic Battle Royale game recently announced a new watch-to-win event, with a slew of thrilling prizes in store for players.

This article looks at the details of this new event and explains how players can get free rewards like Blood Moon Weapon crate from it.

How to get free rewards from the new watch-to-win event in Free Fire

The watch-to-win event started today, i.e., on April 18th, and will end on April 20th. The event requires players to have Booyah!, Garena's exclusive social entertainment application, on their devices.

Players have to watch video clips on the Booyah! App for 10 minutes to win free rewards.

The following are some of the rewards for the event:

Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

50x Booyah! tickets

Incubator Vouchers

To collect the prizes, players must log in to the Booyah! App and connect their account to their Free Fire profile.

To download, install, and login, players should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on the device and search for "Booyah!"

Install the Booyah! app

Step 2: Then tap on the Booyah! App and click on the "Install" option. Open the app after the installation is successful.

Step 3: Choose the "Booyah Clips" option and click on the "Enter the App" tab.

Tap on "Profile" and then "Login Now"

Step 4: Tap on the "Profile" option and then click "Login Now" to log in with the social media account linked to the main Free Fire account.

After connecting their accounts, players must spend 10 minutes watching video clips on the app. They can then return to Free Fire and collect their prizes from the mail section.

