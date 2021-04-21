How to get free Flaming Red weapon loot crate, outfits, and more rewards in Free Fire this week

Garena regularly introduces new activities in Free Fire, giving players a chance to win a variety of prizes. The battle royale game recently unveiled a new K.O. Night watch-to-win event, with a bunch of exciting rewards up for grabs.

This article shares insights on the new event and discusses how players can get free prizes such as the Flaming Red Weapon loot crate.

Getting free rewards from the new K.O. Night watch-to-win event in Free Fire

The watch-to-win event started today, i.e., on April 21, and will end on April 25. The event requires players to install Booyah!, Garena's exclusive application, on their devices.

Players must watch live streams on the Booyah! app for 10 minutes to win free rewards.

The following are some of the rewards for the event:

K.O. Night Shock (Head)

Flaming Red Weapon loot crate

2x K.O. Night blue belt

To collect the prizes, players must log in to the Booyah! app and connect their account to their Free Fire profile.

To download, install, and login, players should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on the device and search for "Booyah!"

Install the Booyah! app

Step 2: Tap on the Booyah! app and click on the "Install" option. Then run the app after the installation is successful.

Step 3: Select the "Booyah Clips" option and tap on the "Enter the App" tab.

Tap on "Profile" and then "Login Now"

Step 4: Click on the "Profile" option and then select "Login Now" to log in with the social media account linked to the original Free Fire account.

Watch live streams to win rewards

After connecting their accounts, players must spend 10 minutes watching the live streams of players on the app. They can then collect their prizes from the mail section of Free Fire.

