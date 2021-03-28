How to get free Magic Cube fragments from Holi event in Free Fire

The Magic Cube is one of the most sought-after objects in Free Fire. This is a rare item that is not always available to players

However, in the most recent Holi celebration event, Free Fire offers players free Magic Cube fragments. During the event, Free Fire gives away 50x Magic Cube fragments to all the players via a minimal and simple "Play more Get more" event.

Magic Cube fragments are significant in Free Fire as collecting 100 such fragments can combine them to form one Magic Cube. Players can use these Magic Cubes to render special skin sets available in time-limited events. Players can also get special bundles for free with the help of these Magic Cubes.

This article shares every detail on playing the new Holi special event in Free Fire and winning 50x Magic Cube fragments for free.

How to play event and win 50x Magic Cube fragments for free in Free Fire?

Magic Cube fragments are available as a reward for the "Play more get more" event. The event is dated from March 28th (4:00 a.m. IST) to March 29th (4:00 a.m. IST)

Players have to play a total of 100 minutes in the game (any mode) to win 50x Magic Cube fragments for free.

Here is the list of rewards as per the event:

Play 10 minutes - Win 5x Magic Cube fragments

Play 30 minutes - Win 5x Magic Cube fragments

Play 50 minutes - Win 10x Magic Cube fragments

Play 70 minutes - Win 10x Magic Cube fragments

Play 100 minutes - Win 20x Magic Cube fragments

Here is how players can claim the reward after completing the event:

Go to the events tab

Step 1: Go to the 'Events' tab and look for the 'Play more Get more' section.

Claim the Magic Cube fragments

Step 2: Players can see the list of rewards and can tap on the corresponding 'Claim' button beside the fragments to claim the free Magic Cube fragments for free.

