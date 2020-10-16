Characters are a crucial aspect of Garena Free Fire. In total, there are 33 of them, with each, except Adam and Eve, possessing a unique ability. These powers are used by players to fend off foes on the battlefield.

Recently, the developers had announced a collaboration with renowned American artist KSHMR. As part of this, they have introduced a new character called K. He is one of the unique characters, as his ability will have two different modes.

KSHMR has also released a track named One More Round, the theme song for the Free Fire Booyah Day event.

In this article, we discuss how players can obtain this character.

Use Faded Wheel to get a hold of the K character in Free Fire

How to get KSHMR's K character in Free Fire

Users have to spend diamonds in the Faded Wheel to avail this in-game character, which is available as one of the Grand Prizes. There are a total of ten rewards available in this wheel, and players have to select two rewards that they wish to remove from the prize pool.

After picking them out, they can draw one reward at a time, depending on their luck. The prizes won by players cannot be repeated, and hence, this increases their chance of getting the Grand Prize.

Subsequently, the cost of each draw also increases. The prices for drawing these rewards are: 19,19,19,39,69,99,199,399 diamonds for each draw.

Hence, gamers will be able to get the K character and its professor bundle for 862 diamonds or less, which is quite the deal compared to other characters in Free Fire.

It is crucial to note that the users can avail of this character via the Faded wheel only till 22nd October.

The ability of the K character is called Master of All, which has two modes: Jiujitsu Mode and Psychology Mode. Click here to read more about him.