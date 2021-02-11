How to get the new Broomstick of Love surfboard in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire provides its players with many opportunities to obtain new items, weapon skins, costume bundles, and more.

Some bundles can be obtained via certain events while others have to be purchased using diamonds or gold coins.

Today, Garena launched an exclusive item skin called the Broomstick of Love (Surfboard skin).

This article takes a look at how players can get this item in Garena Free Fire.

A detailed guide on how to get the Broomstick of Love in Free Fire

The Broomstick of Love is available in the Valentine's Top Up event (February 11th - February 16th).

This is a guaranteed item, and players can obtain it by following these steps:

Step 1: Players first need to run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Tap on the Diamond icon

Step 2: After the menu appears, they should tap on the diamond icon present at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Players will then need to select the top-up section located on the left-hand side of the screen.

Tap on the desired purchase

Step 4: Next, they will have to purchase at least 100 diamonds.

Step 5: Players can tap on any of the top-up options and confirm the purchase via the payment method available.

Step 6: Once the payment is complete, they can return to the home screen, navigate to the Events section and select Valentine's Top up tab.

Players can tap on the Collect option after completing the purchase

Step 7: Players can then tap on the Collect option present at the right-hand side of the achieved item.

Note: Players must purchase at least 100 diamonds to win this item.

