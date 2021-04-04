How to get the new Egg Hunter M14 in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers many exclusive items and skins in its time-limited events. The weapon skins in Free Fire are special. Besides being fashionable, they also enhance the stats of the weapon and its performance on the ground.

The Egg Hunter skin for the M14 was recently launched in the game in the Weapon Royale section. The skin has some really great attributes to dispense and enhances the ability of the M14 skin significantly.

This article will detail how players can get the new Egg Hunter skin on the M14 in Free Fire.

How can players get the Egg Hunter M14 skin in Free Fire?

The Egg Hunter M14 skin has some pretty commendable attributes that boost the ability of the M14 gun. Here are the characteristic features of the Egg Hunter skin:

Doubles the range

Boosts and increases the damage

Reduces the reloading speed

As previously mentioned, players can get the skin from the Weapon Royale section. Players can spin the wheel using Weapon Royale vouchers or by spending diamonds. Here's how players can get the Egg Hunter M14 skin from Weapon Royale:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and navigate to the Luck Royale section present in the main menu's left-hand side corner.

Step 2: Then, tap on the Weapon Royale section present on the list's left-hand side tab.

Step 3: Two options will be shown at the bottom of the lucky draw-spin. One spin cost 40 diamonds, and 11 spins cost 400 diamonds.

Tap on either of the spin options to draw the spin

Step 4: Players can tap on either of the options to draw the spin.

Step 5: After confirmation, prizes will be drawn, and eventually, players can obtain the Egg Hunter M14 skin from the draw.

This is a time-limited event. Players have another 22 days to grab the skin from the Weapon Royale section of Free Fire.

Note: The Egg Hunter M14 skin is not a guaranteed prize and may take several spins to get it. Players must ensure that they have enough diamonds to make the spins.

