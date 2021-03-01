How to get the new Legendary Cobra Rage Outfit in Free Fire

The Project Cobra update in Free Fire is currently underway, and the much-awaited Cobra Rage bundle made its way into the game on February 27th.

The bundle will last for another seven days as a prize for the Cobra Ascension event. Players cannot directly acquire the bundle with diamonds or gold coins, but they can play this new event to stand a chance of getting their hands on it.

This article shares a detailed guide to obtain this legendary outfit in Free Fire.

Players first need to have enough diamonds in their Free Fire accounts to spin the wheel. Once they have enough diamonds, users can follow these steps to obtain the Legendary Cobra outfit:

They need to run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen. As soon as the screen opens, they can navigate to the Luck Royale section at the screen's left-hand side corner.

Select Luck Royale

Then they need to tap the Cobra Ascension event.

Players can then select their choice of spin. They can spin one at a time or five at once. One spin cost 20 diamonds, and five spins together cost 90 diamonds.

Players can choose their desired spin

After spinning the draw, players may find Legendary Cobra Egg tokens.

As they gather these legendary tokens, they gradually step up the reward meter and stand a chance to win the legendary outfit by collecting five egg tokens.

The reward meter

However, collecting these tokens is very difficult, and players can also draw other rewards present in between the meter if they wish to. They can do so if they have 1, 2, 3, or 4 Cobra egg tokens.

The legendary Cobra Rage outfit is guaranteed if players collect five Cobra egg tokens. However, players can also collect other rewards by redeeming them with egg tokens. Here are the prizes:

Cobra Rage bundle - 5 Legendary Cobra Egg

Cobra Fist - 4 Legendary Cobra Egg

AK-47 Legendary Cobra - 3 Legendary Cobra Egg

Cobra Flash Avatar - Legendary Cobra Egg

Cobra Flash Banner - 1 Legendary Cobra Egg

Players can play this event in Free Fire and stand a chance to win the legendary bundle before the event ends on March 8th.