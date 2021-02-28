5 best Free Fire pets for Ranked Mode in Season 20

A new ranked season has been released in Free Fire, and players are excited to rank their tiers in the game. However, certain factors will allow players to reach maximum credibility in the game.

One of those factors is playing with characters and pets. There are over 10 pets in Free Fire, and all of them possess special abilities. But some ace their effectiveness in the game.

This article will list the five best pets in Free Fire to use for the new Ranked Season 20.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and only reflects the author's personal opinions.

Five best pets to use in Ranked Season 20 of Free Fire

#1 Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has a beneficial ability, which is called Panda's Blessings.

Its ability allows it to restore 4 HP once the player eliminates an opponent. Once the Detective Panda has been maximized to its highest potential (level 3), 10 HP will be replenished every time users make a kill.

Its ability is great to use in the ranked mode as it restores HPs with each kill.

#2 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox also offers some abilities that players might find helpful on the ground. It has an ability called Well Fed that allows players to restore an extra 4 HP whenever they use a health pack.

As it is maximized, it restores an extra 10 HP when the player uses a health pack.

#3 Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero is a great character for the ranked mode with an ability called Double Blubber. Players can restore EP while they are using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 35% of the total HP restored. The amount of EPs converted at skill level 3 will increase to 65%.

#4 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has a great ability for passive players in the ranked mode called the Smooth Gloo. Its ability will allow it to create one Gloo Wall grenade at its initial primitive level every 120 seconds if the player doesn't have a Gloo Wall grenade.

When he is boosted to skill level 3, he can produce one Gloo Wall grenade after every 100 seconds if the player has less than two Gloo Wall grenades.

#5 Poring

Poring has a useful ability called Stitch and Patch. This ability increases one helmet and armor durability every three seconds.

Poring is a great pet for aggressive players in the ranked mode as it helps the players by compensating the damage taken by armors from fights.