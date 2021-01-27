How to get the Swordsman Legends SVD gun skin in Free Fire

Free Fire's developers regularly bring in new features, events, and updates that keep the game fresh and popular. The title also offers various in-game items and cosmetics like weapon skins, characters, etc., that can be purchased from the in-game store by spending a certain amount of diamonds.

The Swordsman Legends is a legendary weapon skin for the SVD gun in Free Fire. It is a very rare and exclusive item that was dropped in the game recently.

This article shares a detailed guide for users to obtain the Swordsman Legends skin.

How to buy the Swordsman Legends SVD skin in Free Fire?

Note: It is very obvious that players need diamonds to buy the legendary skin from the store. Hence, before purchasing, they must ensure they have enough diamonds in their accounts.

To acquire the Swordsman Legends SVD skin, gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: They need to run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: Players must navigate to the 'Store' option at the screen's left-hand corner.

Tap the Armory tab

Step 3: They must tap the 'Armory' tab on the upper right-hand corner, and a new weapon skin menu will appear.

Step 4: Users can tap the Swordsman Legends SVD skin tab and press the 'Purchase' button at the bottom.

Confirm the purchase

Step 5: A confirmation message will pop up asking the players to confirm the purchase.

Step 6: As soon as players tap 'diamonds,' one weapon loot crate coupon will be purchased.

Step 7: They can then use the coupon to open the legendary skin crate to see whether they get the skin permanently or for a limited time.

Note: The Swordsman Legendary SVD skin is in a weapon skin loot crate, and the permanent and limited variants are present in the box. Players can buy as many coupons as they want before acquiring the permanent skin variant.

