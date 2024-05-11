"How I was released from FaZe clan": Founder member Clipz alleges that his contract with the group was terminated through email

In a recent YouTube video, Eric "Clipz" explained his history with the FaZe clan, being one of the founding members of the organization. He explained that he had signed a "legacy contract" with FaZe that stated he would remain a member of FaZe as long as he "didn't do anything crazy".

Clipz mentioned that he was let go in the recent layoffs that affected many members of the clan. While his name was not initially listed among the members being let go, he allegedly received an email later, confirming that his contract had been terminated and that he was being removed along with the others.

He stated:

"Some hours after everything went live, I got an email from the FaZe legal team saying my legacy contract was voided and I was being released from FaZe clan. And that's where we're at today. That is the story on how I was released from FaZe clan."

In a video uploaded by Eric on YouTube titled I was kicked from FaZe Clan, the creator talked about his early days with the group. He stated that he was one of the original founders of FaZe, along with Jeff "House Cat" and Ben "Resistance". Further, he mentioned that he had been the one to name the collective "FaZe".

Clipz talked about how he had somewhat lost ownership of the clan at the very beginning as FaZe Temperrr, initially a recruit, seemingly changed the password to their YouTube channel amid disagreements.

While Clipz kept in touch with staff members like CBass, he lost contact with the owners, such as Temperrr. Eventually, he was reintroduced as a content creator and signed a legacy contract with the organization. However, this was ultimately annulled amid the layoffs, with him being let go.

Despite this, he has expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that being associated with the clan brought him, and conveyed that he did not make the video with the intent to make it "anything personal". He stated:

"I kept it brief and summarized it. You know, I didn't wanna get too much into detail, wasn't trying to make this anything personal."

With FaZe Banks calling it a "reboot," the clan recently underwent layoffs affecting even long-term members, with over ten members being let go. Since then, FaZe has recruited various other creators, such as Twitch creator Silky.