"How many times will he use his inhaler": Viewers flamed Kick streamer N3on for his boxing video

Hours after KSI mentioned his name while talking about including content creators in Mixfits Boxing cards, Rangesh "N3on", aka Neon, had publicly shown interest in joining. Furthermore, he also started practicing some boxing moves on his Kick stream to the amusement of many viewers. Many have roasted the streamer after a clip of him fighting was shared on social media.

N3on has risen in popularity for his IRL livestreams on Kick over the last year, becoming one of the most viewed creators on the relatively new platform. However, that has not stopped him from getting trolled for his antics. After his boxing video started garnering attention on X, many roasted him.

User @Vtuber94077 took a swipe at N3on, writing:

"How many times will he use his inhaler"

Watch: N3on practices boxing on stream after accepting KSI's "invitation" for Misfits Boxing

For those who need context, popular YouTuber turned professional boxer Olajide "KSI" was recently asked if he would like to see more content creators participating under the Misfits Boxing card in the future. The British online personality had a ready answer and named a few popular streamers. He said:

"I would love Kai Cenat. Kai Cenat is another guy, you know, that I have watched and been with. I think he is great. There is Speed, I see N3on as well making a few waves. Um, Zherka."

N3on was clearly intending to make the most of the situation and addressed KSI's comments about him potentially fighting on a Misfits card. The Indian-origin streamer has had some amateur experience in boxing as well, having fought professional boxer Ryan Garcia last year on stream.

In a livestream, he took up the invitation from KSI, stating that he was willing to fight anyone before heading to a boxing lesson, saying:

"Without further ado, after this, we will be going to boxing lessons. I have boxing lessons and I'm going to be a professional boxer. It's perfect timing because KSI, he was talking in an interview, and he said he wants me to go on Misfits and fight. Hey, man, I'm willing to fight anyone!

However, after clips of him training inside a gym started gaining traction on social media, many have trolled him, criticizing his physical form. Here are some of the reactions to the clip from viewers.

Influencer boxing has been on the rise for some time, with content creators and live-streamers participating in creator-led competitions and charity matches for years. This week, Adin Ross also announced that he will be hosting a match in his warehouse for Kick streamers.