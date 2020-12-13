How to participate in Fortnite's "Reboot a Friend" event to earn free pickaxes, emotes, and weapon wraps

Epic Games has been rewarding the Fortnite community as of late, in the form of free cosmetics to use in-game.

During the recent The Game Awards stream on Twitch, Fortnite players were given a free drop. Those who watched The Game Awards stream when the drop was enabled received the free nebulaic wrap in Fortnite.

How to participate in the "Reboot a Friend" program in Fortnite

Fortnite just announced the "Reboot a Friend" event, starting on December 14.



If you invite a friend through the "Reboot a Friend" website, you can get rewards depending on how many rounds you play together!



Some of the rewards are the "Twin Talons" Pickaxe & "Holofoil" Wrap! pic.twitter.com/wiOP0v3nVL — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 12, 2020

In a recent post, Fortnite revealed that players will be getting free cosmetics for playing with their friends. Pretty simple, right?

In the emails that Epic Games have been sending out, the "Reboot a Friend" event has been explained in detail. In a nutshell, players need to invite their friends back to the game through the "Reboot a Friend" website. Playing with those friends will then unlock rewards for everyone in the team.

The rewards comprise of new wraps, emotes, and a new set of pickaxes (Twin Talons).

The site is scheduled to go live on December 14 for players to begin rebooting their friends.

This program is a nice way to bring old players back to the game. Fortnite is a game which doesn't really follow a pay-to-win model, with almost everything being solely a cosmetic upgrade. So, giving away a few nice-looking cosmetics makes it more lucrative for people to come back to the game.

Not only that, but Fortnite has been on a collaborative roll with the new Halo and The Walking Dead characters making it to the game recently. The Nexus war may be over, but the aftermath isn't.

Jonesy is on a mission in Fortnite right now. He's trying to recruit new hunters to help him stop anything and everything that's escaping from the zero point. The battle for the Fortnite island has just begun, and it's not too late to join, or re-join.