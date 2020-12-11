Create
How the claim the free Fortnite Nebulaic wrap for those who've watched The Game Awards 2020

Fortnite got nominated for the best ongoing multiplayer game at The Game Awards 2020 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Amitesh Dhar
ANALYST
Modified 11 Dec 2020, 14:54 IST
News
The Game Awards 2020 has concluded, but sadly, Fortnite didn't win any awards.

These awards are like the Oscars for video games. Every year, several titles, from both large studios and smaller indies, get nominated in different categories, and the best one wins. It's as simple as it gets.

The Free Fortnite Cosmic Wrap drop

Before the event started, Twitch announced that there would be a free drop for people. All they had to do was tune into The Game Awards 2020 stream on the platform.

The Nebulaic wrap which was the free drop for watching the Game Awards 2020 stream on Twitch (Image via Epic Games)
Before that, players were required to link their Epic Games accounts to Twitch, as they would be receiving the drop in-game.

Several people were complaining that they were there for the stream but still hadn't received the drops. Twitch's statement, made on the stream, then noted that the drops would be given to those who had watched the stream, but on a later date.

Although this happens to be a free wrap, making people wait for it doesn't make sense. There were many who complained about the same.

On the other hand, there were a few people who were relieved that they'd at least be getting the wrap in Fortnite.

Fortnite and Twitch providing a free wrap just to watch the stream is a sneaky little way to get more people to watch the stream. Had the event been offline, it would have had a lot of footfall.

Then again, since everything is online these days, there's a high chance that the number of people watching would be lower than what it could have been if the event was held offline.

Published 11 Dec 2020, 14:54 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Pop Culture Esports
